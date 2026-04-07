EU will provide Ukraine with €90 billion even if Hungary blocks deal, - Barrot
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Ukraine will receive funding from the EU even if Hungary does not unblock the decision on the loan.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda, citing the Franceinfo television channel.
"Regardless of whether this victory is achieved or not (elections will be held in Hungary on April 12—Ed.), I know that the European Commission will be prepared, if the work on providing a loan to Ukraine is not completed by the end of April, to enable Ukraine to access the necessary liquidity," Barrot stated.
He added that he is also confident that sooner or later Ukraine will receive the €90 billion promised by the European Union.
"I hope that this €90 billion loan will be finalized. I know it will happen; I am absolutely convinced of this," emphasized the French Minister of Foreign Affairs.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, the Hungarian prime minister blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, which had been damaged by Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a veiled reference to Orbán, stated that if the EU’s €90 billion loan to assist Ukraine continues to be blocked, "that person’s address" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government characterized the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat".
- This caused a major scandal in Hungary, prompting a reaction even from the opposition. Péter Magyar, leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisa, called on Zelenskyy to apologize for his remarks, which he described as "threats" against Orbán.
- Orbán stated that Hungary will "force its way through" the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- Subsequently, seven employees of Oschadbank were detained in Hungary on suspicion of money laundering. Among those detained is reportedly a retired general of the Ukrainian security services.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the NBU is rushing to Budapest following the detention of cash collectors.
- The National Police of Ukraine has opened an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has announced that seven Ukrainian cash collectors will be deported.
- On the evening of March 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash transporters who had been detained in Hungary.
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The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that on the morning of March 11, a group of Hungarian citizens entered Ukrainian territory without official status or scheduled official meetings.
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President Zelenskyy stated that he is unaware of what the Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine.
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Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Cepec and Ukrainian Minister Denys Shmyhal.
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At the same time, the Foreign Ministry's note indicates that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation's visit to the Druzhba oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv regarding alternative dates for the visit.
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