EU will provide Ukraine with €90 billion even if Hungary blocks deal, - Barrot

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Ukraine will receive funding from the EU even if Hungary does not unblock the decision on the loan.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda, citing the Franceinfo television channel.

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"Regardless of whether this victory is achieved or not (elections will be held in Hungary on April 12—Ed.), I know that the European Commission will be prepared, if the work on providing a loan to Ukraine is not completed by the end of April, to enable Ukraine to access the necessary liquidity," Barrot stated.

He added that he is also confident that sooner or later Ukraine will receive the €90 billion promised by the European Union.

"I hope that this €90 billion loan will be finalized. I know it will happen; I am absolutely convinced of this," emphasized the French Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Read more: Zelenskyy on consequences of €90 billion loan being blocked: Ukraine may not have time to prepare for winter

What preceded it?

Read more: European Commission sends Rada list of 11 laws that could help Ukraine secure funding