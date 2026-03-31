European Commission sends Rada list of 11 laws that could help Ukraine secure funding

The European Commission has proposed an alternative mechanism for Ukraine to receive up to €4 billion in funding: to secure it, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada must pass a package of 11 laws envisaged under the Ukraine Plan.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a letter from European Commissioner Marta Kos to Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, a copy of which is in the possession of European Pravda.

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European Pravda verified the authenticity of the document with two independent sources.

What the letter says

In the detailed two-page letter, Commissioner Kos avoids mentioning Hungary’s veto on the start of allocating €90 billion in aid to Ukraine. (It is worth noting that parliament cannot influence the resolution of this issue).

However, she stresses that the Verkhovna Rada can help Ukraine obtain the necessary funding and proposes that parliament pass a list of 11 laws attached to the letter.

"These reforms help advance Ukraine on its path to membership and are part of the Ukraine Plan. Their effective and swift adoption will make it possible to mobilise up to €4 billion in funding for Ukraine," the European commissioner stresses.

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All of these draft laws are part of Ukraine’s overdue commitments from last year, have passed the European Commission’s review, and are ready for adoption in the wording known to the relevant parliamentary committees. Some of them need to be passed as soon as possible so that the allocated funds do not lapse. The key feature is that, if they are passed, the allocation of the funds will not require unanimity in the EU, meaning Orbán will not be able to block them.

Marta Kos’s letter separately states that this time, not only funding is at stake. At a time when the Verkhovna Rada has sharply reduced its effectiveness, Ukraine is facing the need to demonstrate to EU member states its readiness to carry out reforms and remain among the leading candidate countries.

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"Voting for these laws is, without exaggeration, seen as a test," one of European Pravda’s sources said.

Marta Kos’s letter also stresses that the EU expects the laws on the list to be passed at the next sittings scheduled for next week.

"The upcoming plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada in April offers an opportunity to move forward. Further progress will help maintain the momentum of reforms, bring Ukraine closer to EU membership, and deliver tangible results for the citizens of Ukraine. The adoption of these laws will also send a strong signal to all EU member states at this important moment about Ukraine’s unwavering commitment to implementing its reform agenda," the document says.

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Which laws are the most important to pass

Among the package of 11 draft laws, Marta Kos separately highlighted the laws on the enforcement and digitalisation of court rulings, as well as on judges’ integrity declarations, which "will help strengthen trust in the justice system," along with amendments to the law on civil service, reforms in the energy sector, and reforms in the railway sector.

"I want to stress that these reforms are not only about EU accession: they bring real benefits to people and businesses in Ukraine," the European commissioner added.

Background