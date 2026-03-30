Zelenskyy on consequences of €90 billion loan being blocked: Ukraine may not have time to prepare for winter

Due to the frozen €90 billion loan from the European Union — €45 billion of which was supposed to be disbursed this year — Ukraine risks not having enough time to prepare for next winter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a joint press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, according to Censor.NET, citing "Ukrinform".

Winter preparations are in jeopardy

The president was asked about the risks posed by the suspension of financial aid from the EU.

"The biggest risks lie in preparing for winter, because there is a comprehensive plan to protect the energy and water supply sectors. The plan is designed so that by winter we will have completed everything—at the very least, physical protection—and it also includes various forms of protection, such as air defense, and so on," said the head of state.

He noted that in March, all regions of Ukraine, including the capital, adopted resilience plans.

It was expected that active work on their implementation would begin on April 1. However, due to a lack of funding, according to the president, work has not yet begun.

"Therefore, this delay poses a risk for the winter. And now we are doing everything we can to secure funding," the president said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that it is up to European leaders to decide on the €90 billion loan from the EU, specifically its first tranche of €45 billion.

"We can talk a lot about supporting Ukraine and defending it, even though the funds needed for that support and defense are blocked. This needs to be resolved. We firmly believe that European leaders are much stronger together than any single individual," the head of state said.

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