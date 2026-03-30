Partners asked Ukraine to reduce strikes on Russia’s oil sector – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that some partners had sent signals about reducing the number of Ukraine's strikes on Russia's oil sector.

The head of state said this while speaking with journalists, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known?

The head of state was asked whether proposals had been passed to Putin through Middle Eastern partners to formalize an energy truce after Ukraine struck Baltic infrastructure and Russian oil exports.

"We are not just carrying out strikes. We are responding. Why am I reminding you of this? Recently, after the global energy crisis, we did indeed receive signals from some of our partners on how to reduce our responses against Russia's oil and energy sector," he replied.

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According to Zelenskyy, if Russia is ready not to strike Ukraine's energy sector, then Ukraine's Defense Forces will not "respond against their energy sector."

"We were ready - as you remember - for any ceasefires: a full ceasefire, an energy ceasefire, a ceasefire at sea and in the energy sector, so that neither missiles nor drones would fly, and so that infrastructure would not be struck - we proposed all of this and remain open. If the Russians are ready, please, let them propose any time, and we are ready to resolve this issue," he said regarding the conditions for halting strikes on Russia's oil sector.

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