Kallas on 20th sanctions package and €90 billion loan: There is no good news, work is ongoing

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that the bloc is working on the adoption of the 20th sanctions package against Russia and on providing a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

She said this while speaking to the media in Bucha, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Details

"Yes, we do face some obstacles regarding the 20th sanctions package, as well as the loan disbursement. Work to overcome them is ongoing, but unfortunately, today I cannot report good news.

We are still working, and we hope that we will get this decision at the next European Council," she said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on consequences of €90 billion loan being blocked: Ukraine may not have time to prepare for winter

Background

Read more: US senators propose sanctions against Hungary for blocking aid to Ukraine - FT