Kallas on 20th sanctions package and €90 billion loan: There is no good news, work is ongoing
EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that the bloc is working on the adoption of the 20th sanctions package against Russia and on providing a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.
She said this while speaking to the media in Bucha, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.
Details
"Yes, we do face some obstacles regarding the 20th sanctions package, as well as the loan disbursement. Work to overcome them is ongoing, but unfortunately, today I cannot report good news.
We are still working, and we hope that we will get this decision at the next European Council," she said.
Background
-
As reported earlier, the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
-
On the eve of this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orban, said that if the EU’s €90 billion loan in aid to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government regarded the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat."
- Orban said that Hungary would break through the Druzhba pipeline "blockade" "by force."
- The Hungarian tax authorities confirmed the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the National Bank of Ukraine is urgently traveling to Budapest over the detention of the cash collectors.
- The Ukrainian National Police has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has stated that the seven Ukrainian cash collectors would be deported.
- On the evening of March 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported the release of the seven Ukrainian cash-in-transit personnel detained in Hungary.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that on the morning of 11 March, a group of Hungarian citizens entered Ukrainian territory without official status or any scheduled official meetings. President Zelenskyy said he was unaware of what the Hungarian delegation was doing in Ukraine.
- Later, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Czepek and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
- At the same time, the Foreign Ministry’s note shows that the Hungarian side had not coordinated its delegation’s visit to the Druzhba pipeline with Ukraine and had received proposals from Kyiv for alternative dates for the visit.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password