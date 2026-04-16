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News U.S. sanctions against Russia
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Temporary easing of sanctions brought Russia about $2 billion, - Bessent

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent

Russia could have earned about $2 billion from oil sales during the temporary easing of sanctions. Washington does not plan to extend the relevant licenses.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced this during a press conference at the White House.

He stated that Russia was selling oil that had already been shipped out to sea.

"They would have sold Russian barrels that were already at sea. Those barrels were headed to China anyway. We directed them to our allies and helped stabilize the price of oil," Bessent noted.

He also emphasized that the U.S. will not renew licenses for the sale of Russian and Iranian oil.

"We will not renew the general licenses for Russian and Iranian oil. And we were talking about oil that was at sea as of March 11—all of that oil has already been used," Bessent added.

Read more: US has lifted sanctions on three ships flying Russian flag

What led up to this?

Read more: U.S. has reinstated sanctions against Russian oil, - Politico

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oil (417) Russia (14028) Scott Bessent (57)
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