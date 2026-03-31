ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12538 visitors online
News Sanctions against Russia U.S. sanctions against Russia
3 345 30

US has lifted sanctions on three ships flying Russian flag

The Russian container ship FESCO MONERON

The United States has lifted sanctions against three container ships flying the Russian flag.

This is stated in a statement from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, published on its website, according to Censor.NET.

The United States has lifted sanctions on the container ships FESCO MONERON and FESCO MAGADAN, as well as the cargo ship SV.NIKOLAY. All of these vessels fly the Russian flag and were removed from the sanctions list without further explanation.

According to data from the vessel tracking service Marinetraffic, the container ship FESCO MONERON is currently in Nagayeva Bay near Magadan, Russia; the FESCO MAGADAN is off the coast of Japan; and the SV.NIKOLAY is in the Sea of Azov. 

Read more: Fico threatens European Commission with blocking sanctions against Russia over "Druzhba": EC has done nothing to force Zelenskyy to take action

Author: 

Russia (13978) sanctions (2448) USA (7194) Ministry of Finance of the USA (34)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 