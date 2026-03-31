US has lifted sanctions on three ships flying Russian flag

The United States has lifted sanctions against three container ships flying the Russian flag.

This is stated in a statement from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, published on its website, according to Censor.NET.

The United States has lifted sanctions on the container ships FESCO MONERON and FESCO MAGADAN, as well as the cargo ship SV.NIKOLAY. All of these vessels fly the Russian flag and were removed from the sanctions list without further explanation.

According to data from the vessel tracking service Marinetraffic, the container ship FESCO MONERON is currently in Nagayeva Bay near Magadan, Russia; the FESCO MAGADAN is off the coast of Japan; and the SV.NIKOLAY is in the Sea of Azov.

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