EU is close to releasing €90 billion for Ukraine, — media

The European Union may soon release a large financial package for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a Sky News article citing European diplomats.

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Brussels expects that, following the change of government in Hungary, the key obstacle to approving the €90 billion loan will be removed. In the coming days, representatives of EU countries plan to discuss the technical mechanisms for expediting the disbursement of funds to Kyiv.

Germany is also optimistic. The federal government says that the transfer of financial aid to Ukraine could take place much sooner than previously anticipated.

"Following the political changes in Hungary, the decision-making process regarding support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia will become easier," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Read more: Cyprus, which holds presidency of European Council, plans to grant Kyiv €90 billion loan following Orbán’s defeat

Expectations for a swift decision in the EU

European diplomats predict that Hungary’s new government will stop blocking financial decisions that previously held up aid to Ukraine. It was Hungary’s veto that was one of the main reasons for the delay in the disbursement of a significant loan.

It is expected that concrete steps to launch the funding will be determined at the upcoming meeting of EU representatives. This involves not only political agreement but also technical procedures that will allow funds to be quickly transferred to the Ukrainian budget.

Loan for Ukraine: What Péter Magyar Said

As a reminder, Péter Magyar, leader of the "Tisza" party and winner of Hungary's parliamentary elections, has made it clear that he will not block the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine. At the same time, he stated that Hungary will not participate in this loan.

Mátyás noted that the decision regarding the loan for Ukraine had been made back in December 2025 at the European Council level. At that time, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic were granted the option to opt out of the program.