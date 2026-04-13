Cyprus, which holds presidency of European Council, plans to grant Kyiv €90 billion loan following Orbán’s defeat

Cyprus, which currently holds the presidency of the European Council, intends to finalise the allocation of a €90 billion loan to Ukraine as part of a reparations loan, as well as to introduce a 20th package of sanctions against Russia following the defeat of Hungary’s incumbent Prime Minister Orbán in the elections.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Details

"As previously noted, our goal as the presidency remains to finalise both the €90 billion loan package for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions as soon as possible. We intend to put this on the agenda of the Committee of Permanent Representatives as soon as conditions allow, with the aim of swiftly concluding the consideration of both matters," said a Cyprus spokesperson.

Read more: This is opportunity to start Ukraine’s relations with Hungary with clean slate, - Merezhko on Magyar’s victory

Elections in Hungary

What led up to this?

Read more: Ursula von der Leyen has reacted to results of Hungarian elections