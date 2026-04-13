This is opportunity to start Ukraine’s relations with Hungary with clean slate, - Merezhko on Magyar’s victory

The victory of the opposition party "Tisza," led by Péter Magyar, offers Ukraine a chance to effectively start relations with Hungary on a clean slate.

This was stated by Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation ("Servant of the People" faction), according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

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The victory of pro-Western forces in Hungary

"This is a victory for democracy and a victory for pro-European, pro-Western forces in Hungary. A victory that will strengthen solidarity among European countries and within the EU. For Ukraine, this is an opportunity to start relations with Hungary with a clean slate. The chances that EU support for Ukraine will not only continue but also intensify have improved significantly. In particular, we can hope for the lifting of the blockade on aid to Ukraine and that the new Hungarian government will take a much more constructive stance," said Merezhko.

Read more: We’ll have to sit down at negotiating table with Putin, but we won’t become friends, - Magyar

According to Merezhko, it is also significant that Vladimir Putin has lost an ally in Europe, which represents a major strategic defeat for the Kremlin dictator.

"In addition, there is hope that following the victory of pro-European forces in Hungary, Slovakia will also adopt a more constructive stance. Fico (Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. — Ed.) is unlikely to dare to continue a line unfavorable to Ukraine without his Hungarian ally," the MP noted.

According to him, following the parliamentary elections in Hungary, democracy in Europe has become stronger and more united in confronting Russian aggression.

Merezhko also emphasized that the Hungarian people have demonstrated political wisdom and commitment to European values and democracy.

Read more: Hungarian elections: 98.93% of votes counted, Magyar wins over 69% of vote

Elections in Hungary

Read more: Fico won’t be able to pressure EU if Orban loses election, - Bloomberg