EU may unlock €90 billion loan for Ukraine on April 22 – media

European Union ambassadors will consider an amendment to the 2021–2027 EU budget on April 22, which opens the possibility of providing Ukraine with a loan of €90 billion.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was written by DW with reference to a spokesperson for the Cypriot Presidency of the EU.

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The matter involves including an amendment to the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) regulation on the agenda of the meeting of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) on April 22. The document is planned to be adopted as a technical solution without discussion.

Once the amendment is approved, a written procedure will be launched for the final introduction of changes to the EU budget. According to media reports, this allows for the decision to be adopted within 24 hours of the meeting.

Read more: Unblocking EU loan will allow Ukraine to expand combat aviation – Zelenskyy

At the same time, Ukraine will be able to receive the first tranche of financing no earlier than May. According to sources, the approval process is being delayed due to the need to coordinate additional documents, including the Ukraine Financing Strategy, a memorandum of understanding, and an updated plan for Ukraine.

Preparation is also underway for a bilateral loan agreement between Ukraine and the EU, which is to complete the legal framework for the financing.

Read more: Britain may join EU’s €90 billion loan for Ukraine, - Times