Unblocking EU loan will allow Ukraine to expand combat aviation – Zelenskyy
Ukraine will be able to expand its combat aviation after the European Union's financial package is unblocked.
As reported by Censor.NET, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this.
Aviation and Gripen
According to the head of state, Ukraine is working to expand its aviation component, including through Swedish Gripen fighter jets.
"We are preparing to expand our combat aviation thanks to Gripen. We are working on this in detail," Zelenskyy said.
EU funding
The president stressed that unblocking the European aid package will open up the funds needed to implement these plans.
"As soon as the European package for Ukraine is unblocked, it will open up funds for such strong defence capabilities as well," he said.
Strengthening defence
Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine without any signs of weakening, as this affects the effectiveness of diplomatic processes.
He separately reported cooperation with Sweden to strengthen air defence, in particular protection against missile and ballistic threats.
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