EU to present new element of security guarantees for Ukraine on 21 April – media

The European Union plans to present the fourth element of security guarantees for Ukraine on 21 April.

As reported by Censor.NET, a senior EU official speaking on condition of anonymity told journalists in Brussels this.

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What the EU plans

The announcement will be made during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

According to the official, the key topics will remain support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs declaration on defence partnership in Norway

New security guarantees

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas is expected to present the fourth element of the guarantees, which will concern shared stability.

This includes support for defence reforms, countering hybrid and cyber threats, as well as assistance with the reintegration of veterans.

In addition, the new package will include demining measures and efforts to combat illegal arms trafficking.

Read more: Zelenskyy in evening address stated Ukraine’s key role in world security

Pressure on Russia

The EU also plans to increase economic and political pressure on Russia.

The measures include preparing the 20th sanctions package, tackling the "shadow fleet" and limiting Russia's influence on the international stage.

Brussels stresses that the European Union's goal remains unchanged: to make Ukraine as strong as possible both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

Read more: Ukraine plans to expand security cooperation to Caucasus and Asia, — Zelenskyy