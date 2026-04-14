Zelenskyy signs declaration on defence partnership in Norway

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration on a defence partnership with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during his visit to Norway.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ukrainian leader arrived in the Norwegian capital on 14 April and held a series of talks with the country’s leadership. The visit is aimed at strengthening security and developing cooperation between the two states.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Signing of the declaration and talks in Oslo

During the meeting, the parties signed a defence partnership document providing for deeper cooperation in the security sphere. Zelenskyy stressed that this decision would help strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

The visit also includes talks with representatives of the Norwegian authorities, including lawmakers and Crown Prince Haakon.

"We are continuing active diplomacy with our partners to protect lives and bring a real and guaranteed peace closer," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: EU has provided over €25 million to modernise nurseries, provide shelter and create safe learning environment in Ukraine

Agreements with Germany

On the eve of the trip to Norway, the President of Ukraine visited Berlin, where he held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed on a defence support package worth about four billion euros. The agreements provide for strengthening air defence, developing long-range capabilities, and launching joint drone production.

A separate item concerns funding for the supply of several hundred missiles for Patriot systems, which is expected to strengthen the protection of Ukraine’s skies.

Despite this, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs American air defence systems. He made the remark during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Read more: EU has provided over €25 million to modernise nurseries, provide shelter and create safe learning environment in Ukraine