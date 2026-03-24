EU has provided over €25 million to modernise nurseries, provide shelter and create safe learning environment in Ukraine

The European Union has allocated more than 25 million euros to Ukraine for the modernization of preschool education facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

According to him, the funding has been approved by the Steering Committee of the Ukraine Investment Framework and will be implemented in partnership with the World Bank under the LEARN program.

"We have secured over 25 million euros from the EU for the safety and modernization of preschool education facilities," Lisovyi said.

What the funds will be used for

The funding provides comprehensive support for the preschool education sector. Specifically, the funds will be allocated to:

construction of dual-purpose shelters;

renovating kindergarten facilities to ensure accessibility;

creating safe spaces for children to learn, play, and grow;

support for communities and education professionals.

Communities will be selected through a transparent digital system that takes actual needs into account.

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Priority: Affected regions

Particular attention will be given to regions where there is the greatest need to restore access to preschool education.

It also involves creating conditions that enable parents to return to work, which is a key factor in the economic recovery of communities.

Continuation of a large-scale program

The minister emphasized that this project is part of a broader strategy for educational development.

Previously, as part of the First Steps Forward initiative, Ukraine had already secured $30 million from the World Bank. The new funding will significantly expand the program’s capabilities.

The project will begin in April 2026 and will last three years.

The aspect of European integration

The investments are also aimed at implementing the new Law "On Preschool Education," which is a key component of Ukraine's European integration.

It is expected that communities will receive support in expanding access to education, improving the quality of services, and creating a safe environment for children’s development.