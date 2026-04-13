Ukraine plans to expand security cooperation to Caucasus and Asia, — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine plans to expand security cooperation to include countries in the Caucasus, East and Southeast Asia, as well as Africa.

According to Censor.NET, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this.

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Negotiations with Middle Eastern countries

According to the president, Ukraine is already engaged in negotiations on security cooperation with a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, Syria, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

We are also receiving requests for cooperation from Iraq and African countries.

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Expanding partnerships

Zelenskyy noted that preparations are underway for the conclusion of more comprehensive security agreements in Europe as well, the results of which may become apparent in the near future.

The Ukrainian side seeks to systematically expand cooperation, drawing on the experience gained during the war.

Export of military expertise

The President emphasized that Ukraine’s military expertise is recognized internationally, and the combat experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is becoming a vital component of our partners’ security.

Specifically, this concerns protection against drones and maritime security. Ukraine proposes applying these proven solutions to other strategically important areas as well.