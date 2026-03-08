Iranian Foreign Minister acknowledges Russia’s assistance "in various areas"
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Russia is helping his country in various areas.
According to Censor.NET, he made this statement while commenting on the cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.
Iran announces strategic partnership with Russia
According to Aragchi, Iran and Russia have long enjoyed a strategic partnership covering various areas, including the military. He added that cooperation between the two countries would continue in the future.
"I don't have any precise military information. As far as I know, we have a very good partnership with Russia. They help us in various areas," said the Iranian foreign minister.
Earlier, President Zelenskyy reported that Russia is transferring intelligence data to Iran, which could be used to strike US forces in the Middle East.
At the same time, US President Donald Trump called it a "minor problem".
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
- On March 3, sources at Iran International TV reported that the son of the late Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, had been chosen as the next supreme leader of Iran.
- It later became known that Iran's assembly of experts had not yet elected a new supreme leader.
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