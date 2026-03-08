Iranian Foreign Minister acknowledges Russia’s assistance "in various areas"

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Russia is helping his country in various areas.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement while commenting on the cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

Iran announces strategic partnership with Russia

According to Aragchi, Iran and Russia have long enjoyed a strategic partnership covering various areas, including the military. He added that cooperation between the two countries would continue in the future.

"I don't have any precise military information. As far as I know, we have a very good partnership with Russia. They help us in various areas," said the Iranian foreign minister.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy reported that Russia is transferring intelligence data to Iran, which could be used to strike US forces in the Middle East.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump called it a "minor problem".

Read more: Trump denies US attack on Iranian school: We believe Iran did it

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