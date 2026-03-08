Trump denies US attack on Iranian school: We believe Iran did it

US President Donald Trump said that Iran was responsible for the strike on an Iranian girls' school because "they are very inaccurate with their ammunition."

According to Censor.NET, citing reference to Ukrainska Pravda, Trump made this statement aboard Air Force One.

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"Iran did it"

When asked by a journalist whether the US was involved in the strike on a primary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, which killed at least 150 people on February 28, Trump blamed Iran.

"In my opinion, based on what I've seen, Iran did it. We believe Iran did it because, as you know, they are very inaccurate with their ammunition. They have no accuracy whatsoever," Trump said.

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What Hagsett said

In addition, journalists asked the same question to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth.

"We are certainly conducting an investigation, but the only party striking civilians is Iran," he replied.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that Israel said it would verify claims by Iran that nearly 150 people were killed in a strike on a girls' school in Iran.

This week, in closed-door briefings, representatives of President Donald Trump's administration confirmed to lawmakers that the US had struck an area in Iran where an elementary school was hit and dozens of children were killed.

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Strikes on Iran