Trump denies US attack on Iranian school: We believe Iran did it
US President Donald Trump said that Iran was responsible for the strike on an Iranian girls' school because "they are very inaccurate with their ammunition."
According to Censor.NET, citing reference to Ukrainska Pravda, Trump made this statement aboard Air Force One.
"Iran did it"
When asked by a journalist whether the US was involved in the strike on a primary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, which killed at least 150 people on February 28, Trump blamed Iran.
"In my opinion, based on what I've seen, Iran did it. We believe Iran did it because, as you know, they are very inaccurate with their ammunition. They have no accuracy whatsoever," Trump said.
What Hagsett said
In addition, journalists asked the same question to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth.
"We are certainly conducting an investigation, but the only party striking civilians is Iran," he replied.
What preceded it?
Earlier, it was reported that Israel said it would verify claims by Iran that nearly 150 people were killed in a strike on a girls' school in Iran.
This week, in closed-door briefings, representatives of President Donald Trump's administration confirmed to lawmakers that the US had struck an area in Iran where an elementary school was hit and dozens of children were killed.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
- On March 3, sources at Iran International TV reported that the son of the late Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, had been chosen as the next supreme leader of Iran.
- It later became known that Iran's assembly of experts had not yet elected a new supreme leader.
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