US may lift sanctions against Russian oil, - Bessent

The US Treasury Department is considering lifting sanctions on Russian oil due to the global oil shortage caused by the military operation against Iran.

This was announcedby US Treasury SecretaryScott Besent on Fox Business, according to Censor.NET.

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The US may lift sanctions on Russian oil

He recalled that the day before, the US granted India a 30-day permit to purchase Russian oil stored on tankers at sea.

"The Indians have proven themselves to be very reliable partners. We asked them to stop buying sanctioned Russian oil this autumn. They did so. They were going to replace it with American oil. But to alleviate the temporary global oil shortage, we gave them permission (for 30 days, ed.) to accept Russian oil. We can lift sanctions on other Russian oil. There are hundreds of millions of barrels of oil at sea that are subject to sanctions, and by lifting the sanctions, the Treasury Department can create a proposal, and we are considering this option," Bessent said .

Read also: US temporarily allows India to buy Russian oil from tankers

What preceded

Recall that the day before, the US granted India a 30-day permit to purchase Russian oil stored on tankers at sea in order to avoid disruptions in oil supplies to the world market.

Read also: US lifts sanctions on Rosneft subsidiaries in Germany indefinitely