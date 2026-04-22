Implementation of agreement with EU on unblocking 90 billion euros for Ukraine and new sanctions package against Russia is already underway, Zelenskyy says

The implementation of our agreement with the European Union on unblocking a support package for Ukraine worth 90 billion euros over two years, as well as a new package of sanctions against Russia over this war, is now effectively already underway.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, Censor.NET reports.

Loan for Ukraine

"Unblocking it is the right signal under the current circumstances. Russia must end its war. And the motives for doing so can arise only when both support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia are sufficient," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine is fulfilling its obligations in relations with the European Union, even on such sensitive issues as the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

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"We expect that on the European side, there will also be what is needed for the real protection of life and for bringing Ukraine closer to full-fledged European integration. It is important that the European support package starts working promptly," the president added.

Zelenskyy also announced talks with European leaders on opening clusters for Ukraine, stressing that the conditions for this have already been met.

Sanctions against Russia

Work is also continuing on tightening sanctions against Russia and on the further development of the European energy system in such a way that Russia loses the ability to manipulate energy supplies to Europe.

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"Thank you to everyone who is helping! Today and tomorrow are particularly important days for our European diplomacy. Glory to Ukraine!" he added.

Background

It was previously reported that EU ambassadors had launched the written procedure for approving a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine and the EU’s 20th package of sanctions against Russia, which will continue until 23 April.