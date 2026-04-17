Sweden allocated €4 billion in support for this year and will help train Gripen pilots – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Sweden will provide Ukraine with €4 billion in assistance this year.

The head of state said this while speaking to the media, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"Sweden is one of the five largest donors in support of our Armed Forces and our people. For 2026 alone, Sweden has confirmed €4 billion in support. This is very substantial support for us, for our defence and the resilience of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. We are grateful for this to the entire team and the people of Sweden," Zelenskyy stressed.

See more: Zaluzhnyi met with Director of Armaments at Swedish Ministry of Defence: they discussed the exchange of expertise. PHOTOS

The president also said that Ukraine is grateful to Sweden for supporting humanitarian programmes, in particular efforts to return abducted Ukrainian children.

"We are also grateful for the new strong programme to strengthen the protection of our sky, regarding our future modern air fleet of Gripen aircraft. We are counting on it greatly. We will discuss with His Majesty that our pilots will already begin training and instruction this year," he concluded.

Read more: Aid to Ukraine: Sweden allocates SEK 240 million for humanitarian needs

Background

Earlier, it was reported that King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden had arrived in Ukraine.

Read more: Sweden allocates €1.2 billion to Ukraine: focus on air defense and long-range capabilities