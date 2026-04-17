Sweden allocated €4 billion in support for this year and will help train Gripen pilots – Zelenskyy. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Sweden will provide Ukraine with €4 billion in assistance this year.
The head of state said this while speaking to the media, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"Sweden is one of the five largest donors in support of our Armed Forces and our people. For 2026 alone, Sweden has confirmed €4 billion in support. This is very substantial support for us, for our defence and the resilience of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. We are grateful for this to the entire team and the people of Sweden," Zelenskyy stressed.
The president also said that Ukraine is grateful to Sweden for supporting humanitarian programmes, in particular efforts to return abducted Ukrainian children.
"We are also grateful for the new strong programme to strengthen the protection of our sky, regarding our future modern air fleet of Gripen aircraft. We are counting on it greatly. We will discuss with His Majesty that our pilots will already begin training and instruction this year," he concluded.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden had arrived in Ukraine.
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