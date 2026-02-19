Sweden allocates €1.2 billion to Ukraine: focus on air defense and long-range capabilities

The Swedish government has approved a new, 21st military aid package for Ukraine worth 12.9 billion kronor (approximately €1.2 billion), focusing on strengthening air defense, developing long-range capabilities and supplying the Ukrainian military with weapons.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, the announcement was made by Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson.

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Strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

According to the minister, the assistance will focus on reinforcing Ukraine’s air defense.

Sweden will allocate around €400 million for the procurement and transfer of the Tridon Mk2 system. These are Swedish-made air defense missile systems that are particularly effective at shooting down drones. In addition, the country will transfer sensors, robots and anti-aircraft guns.

Read more: Latvia allocates €10 million to support Ukraine within framework of PURL

Where the funds will also be directed

Another €524 million will be allocated to Ukrainian production of long-range missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The remaining funds, more than €280 million, will be used for grenade launchers from Swedish army stocks, as well as for the procurement of artillery shells, spare parts and training for Ukrainian personnel.

Read more: By February 24, partners plan to provide Ukraine with military and energy aid packages – Zelenskyy

Earlier, Sweden announced a $100 million contribution to the U.S. support package "Ukraine Priority Needs List" (PURL).