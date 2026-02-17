Latvia allocates €10 million to support Ukraine within framework of PURL

The Latvian government has approved the allocation of €10 million for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine within the scope of the PURL list of needs.

According to Censor.NET, citing Delfi, this was announced by Prime Minister Evika Silina.

She noted that the funds would be used to purchase weapons and equipment to help Ukraine defend itself.

"Purchases will be made in the US from our strategic partner, which will ensure reliable and high-quality support," Silina noted.

Latvia's contribution will be part of its annual military support to Ukraine and will amount to 0.25% of its gross domestic product, confirming Latvia's support for Ukraine.

Read more: Britain to allocate $205 million for purchase of US weapons for Ukraine, - Politico

What is known about the PURL program?

PURL is an international initiative in support of Ukraine, and this term is most often mentioned in the current political and military context.

The main idea behind PURL:

Ukraine declares its needs (air defense missiles, ammunition, special equipment, etc.) as a priority.

NATO allies and partners purchase the necessary equipment in the US at their own expense.

Purchased goods are sent to Ukraine in accordance with the defined priorities.

This allows for the streamlining of logistics, the acceleration of equipment transfers, and the establishment of a transparent mechanism for supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Dozens of NATO countries and partners (European states, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and others) have already joined the program. Their contributions have raised billions of dollars to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

According to data from the end of 2025, several arms packages worth approximately $2.8–4.3 billion (according to various estimates) have already been financed through PURL.

In 2026, Ukraine's needs under this program are expected to amount to approximately $15 billion (in particular for air defense).