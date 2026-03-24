Aid to Ukraine: Sweden allocates SEK 240 million for humanitarian needs

The Swedish government has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth SEK 240 million. The funds will be allocated to humanitarian needs, support for children, and the Ukrainian Red Cross.

This was reported by Sweden’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET informs.

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SEK 150 million for humanitarian aid through the Red Cross

A significant share of the funding — SEK 150 million — will be directed to support the Ukrainian Red Cross in carrying out humanitarian operations.

The Swedish government stressed that this move strengthens cooperation with Ukraine’s largest humanitarian organisation, which has played a key role in assisting the population since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Focus on children: education, nutrition, and mental health

A separate focus of the aid package is support for children. This includes:

provision of school meals, particularly in frontline areas;

support for reforms in family-based child care;

mental health programmes.

Funds will also be channelled through international organisations, including the World Food Programme, UNICEF, as well as initiatives such as OperationAid and Gen.Ukrainian.

Read more: Spain will provide Ukraine with new €1 billion military aid package, — Sánchez

Government statement: an investment in Ukraine’s future

Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa подчеркнув the importance of the assistance:

"Living in wartime — nights in shelters, loss of loved ones, disrupted education and forced displacement — has serious consequences for children’s safety, health and mental well-being. Today’s support package is a sound investment in Ukraine’s future generation."

According to him, the assistance combines urgent humanitarian measures with long-term programmes supporting children.

Humanitarian situation remains critical

The Swedish government noted that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine remains extremely difficult. According to UN estimates, more than 10.8 million people need assistance, while UNHCR data shows that around 3.7 million are internally displaced.

Millions of Ukrainians continue to face shortages of electricity, heating, and water.

The Swedish government emphasised that the new aid package is aimed not only at addressing immediate needs but also at strengthening Ukraine’s resilience in the future.

"This is an investment in Ukraine’s future generation that strengthens the country’s resilience in both the short and long term," the Swedish government concluded.

Read more: Ukraine is receiving all aid packages despite war in Middle East, — Zelenskyy