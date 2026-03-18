Ukraine is receiving all aid packages despite war in Middle East, — Zelenskyy

Despite the war in the Middle East, Ukraine is receiving all the promised aid packages.

According to Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a media briefing.

Deliveries are ongoing

"No one has stopped supplying aid to Ukraine. And we have all the aid packages. Yes, of course, we’re worried that they might be scaled back, as I’ve already said. But for now, they’re still there," the president said.

Read more: Ukraine and Israel are preparing for talks at leadership level, — Foreign Ministry

European Security

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that Europe also needs to strengthen its security.

"We need to increase funding and production capacity (for weapons—Ed.) in Ukraine or in coordination with other European countries. And again, you currently have 90 billion euros tied up here. So the alternative is to release those funds and increase production in Ukraine. This is important not only for us," he added.

An alternative to Patriot

Zelenskyy reiterated the need for all of Europe to find alternatives to the Patriot systems: "I know that some small steps have already been taken in this direction, and I hope they will be successful."