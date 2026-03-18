Ukraine and Israel are preparing for talks at leadership level, — Foreign Ministry

Ukraine and Israel are preparing for a summit-level meeting, during which they plan to discuss the security situation in the Middle East as well as common challenges.

This was announced during a briefing by Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".

What the leaders will discuss

Among the key topics for the upcoming summit-level talks:

the security situation in the Middle East;

countering common threats, including Iranian drones;

as well as coordinating positions on international platforms.

According to Tykhyi, the parties plan to focus particularly on developing bilateral cooperation in the field of security.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ukraine is committed to a pragmatic and constructive dialogue with Israel, taking into account shared security challenges.

Read more: Representatives from several countries have approached Zaluzhnyi for advice on defence matters, — media

The timing of the talks has not yet been determined. According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli side has already proposed holding talks, but the previously suggested time did not work out, so the parties are continuing to coordinate the details.

Tikhyi added that such meetings require time to coordinate, and a new proposal is currently expected regarding a date that would be convenient for both sides.

What led up to

Earlier, Israeli media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sent a request to Ukraine to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.