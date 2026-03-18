Spain will provide Ukraine with new €1 billion military aid package, — Sánchez

This year, Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 1 billion euros.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Ukrinform, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made this statement at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Aid for Ukraine

"I would like to share with you some new measures from Spain—first and foremost, a new military aid package worth 1 billion euros for 2026," Sánchez noted.

He added that Spain's total aid in this war amounts to 4 billion euros.

According to him, part of this assistance involves the joint production of defense equipment.

Sánchez also noted that Spain has recently begun funding the SAFE program, which is intended to help finance the needs of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in 2026.

Read more: Zelenskyy appointed Yuliia Sokolovska, Ambassador to Spain, as Ambassador to Andorra on part-time basis

Support from Spain

In addition, the Spanish prime minister assured that Ukraine can count on Spain’s support both in defending itself against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and in the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Spain will always stand by Ukraine. We will not forget who is behind this unjust and brutal war," he emphasized.