Zelenskyy appointed Yuliia Sokolovska, Ambassador to Spain, as Ambassador to Andorra on part-time basis

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yuliia Sokolovska, Ambassador to Spain, as Ambassador to Andorra on a part-time basis.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the decree of the Head of State No. 229/2026.

Appointment to the position of ambassador concurrently

"To appoint Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Spain, Yuliia Sokolovska as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Principality of Andorra concurrently," the decree states.

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More about Yuliia Sokolovskaya

Yuliia Sokolovska is a Ukrainian politician and public figure. She was born in 1985.