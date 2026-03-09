Zelenskyy appointed Yuliia Sokolovska, Ambassador to Spain, as Ambassador to Andorra on part-time basis
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yuliia Sokolovska, Ambassador to Spain, as Ambassador to Andorra on a part-time basis.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the decree of the Head of State No. 229/2026.
Appointment to the position of ambassador concurrently
"To appoint Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Spain, Yuliia Sokolovska as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Principality of Andorra concurrently," the decree states.
More about Yuliia Sokolovskaya
Yuliia Sokolovska is a Ukrainian politician and public figure. She was born in 1985.
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In 2007, she graduated from the Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University and also studied at the United Vienna Institute. In 2016, she obtained a second higher education degree from the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, specialising in public administration.
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From 29 August 2019 to 4 March 2020, she served as Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine.
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From 12 March 2020 to 5 September 2024, she was Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
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On 21 July 2025, she was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Spain and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) on a part-time basis.
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