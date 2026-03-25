Zaluzhnyi met with Director of Armaments at Swedish Ministry of Defence: they discussed the exchange of expertise. PHOTOS

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Chief of the General Staff, met with Lieutenant General Goran Martensson, Director of Armaments at the Swedish Ministry of Defense.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Details

According to him, they discussed the war in Ukraine and further coordination of efforts among international partners to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and stability in the region.

"Particular attention was paid to sharing experiences in building a modern and transparent defense procurement system, which is being developed with due consideration for wartime challenges and the best practices of partner countries."

"We also discussed Ukraine's combat experience—which is important for our partners in the context of defense planning and the modernization of their armed forces," the ambassador noted.

Read more: Sweden intercepts Russian UAV that approached French nuclear aircraft carrier





