Sweden intercepts Russian UAV that approached French nuclear aircraft carrier
A Russian UAV approached the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which had entered the port of Malmö in Sweden the day before, ahead of several NATO exercises. Swedish forces used electronic warfare.
This was reported by Swedish public broadcaster SVT, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to the outlet, the UAV took off from a Russian ship nearby and approached the aircraft carrier.
The Swedish Armed Forces detected the drone and used electronic warfare measures against it. After that, the drone disappeared. It is currently unknown whether it returned to the Russian vessel or fell into the sea.
More about the flagship of the French Navy
- Charles de Gaulle is the largest non-American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in the world and currently the only ship of this class in service with the French Navy. It is currently in the port of Malmö in southern Sweden to take part in the NATO strategic exercise Orion-26.
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In particular, it is to join the Alliance’s Baltic Sentry mission in the Baltic Sea.
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