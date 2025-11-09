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Britain sends troops and equipment to Belgium to help counter drones
The United Kingdom sent troops and equipment to Belgium to strengthen its defenses after unknown drones invaded its airspace.
This was stated by the Chief of the British Defense Staff Richard Knighton in an interview with the BBC, according to Censor.NET.
Britain will help counteract UAVs
According to him, Belgium asked Britain for help at the beginning of the week after unknown UAVs flew into the country's territory.
Nayton stressed that it is currently unknown whether the drones in Belgium were of Russian origin, but added that they were likely "ordered by Moscow."
Drones over Belgium
- At the end of October, it was reported that unknown drones were spotted twice over one of Belgium's military bases.
- On the night of November 1, several unknown drones were spotted over the Klein-Brogel military airbase in the Belgian province of Limburg.
- Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said that drones spotted over military bases over the weekend were used to spy on F-16 fighter jets and ammunition.
- The Belgian Armed Forces have been ordered to shoot down any unidentified drones spotted over military air bases.
- On the night of November 5, Brussels Airport temporarily suspended all flights due to the discovery of a drone.
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