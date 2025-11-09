Britain sends troops and equipment to Belgium to help counter drones

The United Kingdom sent troops and equipment to Belgium to strengthen its defenses after unknown drones invaded its airspace.

This was stated by the Chief of the British Defense Staff Richard Knighton in an interview with the BBC, according to Censor.NET.

Britain will help counteract UAVs

According to him, Belgium asked Britain for help at the beginning of the week after unknown UAVs flew into the country's territory.

Nayton stressed that it is currently unknown whether the drones in Belgium were of Russian origin, but added that they were likely "ordered by Moscow."

Read more: Lithuanian Interior Minister Kondratovic: Drone that caused closure of Vilnius Airport has not been found

Drones over Belgium