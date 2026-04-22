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News Orban’s blocking of a loan for Ukraine
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EU could approve €90 billion in aid for Ukraine as early as today, - Politico

$90 billion loan for Ukraine: The EU is set to make a decision today

The European Union could approve the allocation of 90 billion euros to Ukraine as early as today.

This is reported by Politico, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Sources note that the EU is ready to approve the loan allocation unless it receives written objections today from countries that opposed it, specifically Hungary and Slovakia.

The agreement is approved by EU ambassadors through a written procedure: objections must be submitted in writing, and the absence of such objections implies consent.

As is known, Ukraine began pumping oil through the "Druzhba" pipeline today.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses with Costa unblocking of €90 billion in aid for Ukraine after Druzhba repairs

What preceded it?

Read more: EU at turning point on €90 billion loan for Ukraine – Irish FM McEntee

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loan (237) European Union (3353)
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