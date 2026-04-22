EU could approve €90 billion in aid for Ukraine as early as today, - Politico

The European Union could approve the allocation of 90 billion euros to Ukraine as early as today.

This is reported by Politico, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Sources note that the EU is ready to approve the loan allocation unless it receives written objections today from countries that opposed it, specifically Hungary and Slovakia.

The agreement is approved by EU ambassadors through a written procedure: objections must be submitted in writing, and the absence of such objections implies consent.

As is known, Ukraine began pumping oil through the "Druzhba" pipeline today.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses with Costa unblocking of €90 billion in aid for Ukraine after Druzhba repairs

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that the European Commission had postponed the disbursement of the first tranche under the €90 billion loan program for Ukraine.

Slovakia’s foreign minister said his country was ready to speak out against the European Union’s new sanctions package against Russia, but would not block financial aid to Ukraine.

EU ambassadors will consider on April 22 an amendment to the EU’s 2021-2027 budget that opens the way for granting Ukraine a €90 billion loan.

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, stated that following the fall of the Orbán government, the European Union now has an opportunity to adopt decisions that Hungary had previously blocked.

Read more: EU at turning point on €90 billion loan for Ukraine – Irish FM McEntee