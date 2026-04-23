Slovakia will not block 20th package of sanctions against Russia, - Blanar

Bratislava will not block the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia following the resumption of transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

According to Censor.NET, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár wrote about this on Facebook.

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"It has been confirmed that oil is flowing through the 'Druzhba' pipeline to Slovakia, and this is the result of targeted pressure exerted by Slovak diplomats, in conjunction with the Ministry of Economy, on the Ukrainian side as well as on the European Commission," Blanár wrote.

The Slovak foreign minister noted that the country would not block the adoption of sanctions if the pipeline continues to operate normally.

"I have instructed our Permanent Representative of Slovakia to the European Union in Brussels that, provided oil continues to be supplied without interruption and in the agreed volumes, he should not block the written procedure for adopting the 20th package of sanctions at the EU level," the minister said.

Read more: Trust between Ukraine and Slovakia has been significantly undermined by shutdown of Druzhba pipeline, — Fico

What's happening with "Druzhba"?