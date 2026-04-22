Trust between Ukraine and Slovakia has been significantly undermined by shutdown of Druzhba pipeline, — Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed concern that the Druzhba oil pipeline could shut down again shortly after the EU approves a 90-billion-euro loan for Ukraine, and that trust in Kyiv has allegedly already been undermined.

A video featuring his comments was posted on the politician's Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

Statement by Fico

Fico emphasized that the Slovak government, like Hungary and the Czech Republic, did not support this position, even though it had been officially approved by the EU. According to him, technical services are conducting pressure tests on the pipeline and preparing it for operation.

At the same time, the Slovak prime minister expressed doubt about Ukraine’s ability to fulfill its promises regarding the stable operation of the Druzhba pipeline.

"I'm not going to speculate right now about what will happen, or whether it will or won't. Trust between Slovakia and Ukraine has been severely damaged and undermined when it comes to the ability to keep the promises that are made," he added.

According to Fico, under these circumstances, he would not be surprised if the $90 billion loan were released, only for transit to be suspended again shortly thereafter.

Fico emphasized that supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline are extremely important for the Slovak region, as they help stabilize the market and prices.

On the morning of April 22, on the Ukrainian section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, they began increasing the pressure and filling the system with oil, according to reports from Slovakia.

Read more: EU cannot prioritise Ukraine’s interests over those of Slovakia or Hungary, — Fico

What's happening with "Druzhba"?