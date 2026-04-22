Trust between Ukraine and Slovakia has been significantly undermined by shutdown of Druzhba pipeline, — Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed concern that the Druzhba oil pipeline could shut down again shortly after the EU approves a 90-billion-euro loan for Ukraine, and that trust in Kyiv has allegedly already been undermined.
A video featuring his comments was posted on the politician's Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.
Statement by Fico
Fico emphasized that the Slovak government, like Hungary and the Czech Republic, did not support this position, even though it had been officially approved by the EU. According to him, technical services are conducting pressure tests on the pipeline and preparing it for operation.
At the same time, the Slovak prime minister expressed doubt about Ukraine’s ability to fulfill its promises regarding the stable operation of the Druzhba pipeline.
"I'm not going to speculate right now about what will happen, or whether it will or won't. Trust between Slovakia and Ukraine has been severely damaged and undermined when it comes to the ability to keep the promises that are made," he added.
According to Fico, under these circumstances, he would not be surprised if the $90 billion loan were released, only for transit to be suspended again shortly thereafter.
Fico emphasized that supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline are extremely important for the Slovak region, as they help stabilize the market and prices.
On the morning of April 22, on the Ukrainian section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, they began increasing the pressure and filling the system with oil, according to reports from Slovakia.
What's happening with "Druzhba"?
- On January 7, a piece of infrastructure was damaged in Brody, Lviv region, as a result of a Russian attack. Naftogaz reported that the Russian military had attacked a critical infrastructure facility in western Ukraine. A fire broke out, and operations at the facility were halted.
- According to the publication Enkorr, the facility in question is located in the city of Brody in the Lviv region and is connected to the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- On February 12, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since January 27 due to a Russian attack. He also said that Budapest was preparing to lodge a complaint regarding transit issues.
- The governments of Hungary and Slovakia have announced a suspension of diesel fuel exports to Ukraine until Russian oil supplies resume via the Druzhba pipeline.
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On March 11, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that a group of Hungarian citizens had entered Ukrainian territory without official status or scheduled official meetings.
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President Zelenskyy stated that he is unaware of what the Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine.
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Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Cepec and Ukrainian Minister Denys Shmyhal.
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At the same time, the Foreign Ministry's note indicates that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation's visit to the Druzhba oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv regarding alternative dates for the visit.
- Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the "Druzhba" pipeline would be restored by the end of April, "not fully, but enough to keep it operational."
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