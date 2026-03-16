EU cannot prioritise Ukraine’s interests over those of Slovakia or Hungary, — Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated in a conversation with European Council President António Costa that the European Union "cannot prioritize Ukraine's interests" over those of Slovakia or Hungary.

He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Statement by Fico

On Monday, March 16, Fico held a 45-minute conversation with Costa. He thanked the President of the European Council for the fact that a significant portion of the conversation was devoted to "the issue of resuming operations of the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline on Ukrainian territory."

"In a conversation with European Council President Costa, I emphasized that the EU cannot prioritize Ukraine's interests over those of EU member states such as Slovakia or Hungary," Fico said.

About Ukraine

The politician asserts that the Slovak government cannot agree to the "unilateral and harmful move taken by the President of Ukraine" aimed at "halting oil transit."

According to Fico, Slovakia expects that "EU institutions will pressure the Ukrainian leadership to resume Russian oil supplies, to which we are entitled until the end of 2027".

"I also expressed my dissatisfaction with the fact that the European Commission has yet to put forward any concrete proposals for lowering electricity prices, despite repeated requests from EU prime ministers and heads of state," he added.

Read more: Fico on blocking €90 billion for Ukraine: Slovakia is ready to take over from Hungary

Russia's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline