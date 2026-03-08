Fico on blocking €90 billion for Ukraine: Slovakia is ready to take over from Hungary
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country is ready to block the EU loan to Ukraine in the amount of €90 billion, as Hungary did.
According to Censor.NET, citing a link to "European Truth," he made this statement in a video posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.
Fico to meet with European Commission President
According to Fico, he plans to discuss the issue of halting the Druzhba oil pipeline at his upcoming meeting with the President of the European Commission. He said that he would offer Slovakia's services in case the pipeline in Ukraine needs "tightening up."
Slovakia is ready to take over from Hungary
"But the most important message will be that Slovakia is ready to take over from Hungary if necessary," said the Slovak prime minister.
He noted that currently, the European Union's €90 billion loan to Ukraine is effectively blocked.
"However, I am not naive. The Ukrainian president has recently been talking about resuming supplies in a month or a month and a half. That is, after the elections in Hungary, where he is counting on the opposition to win. Then there will be no chance of oil from the east. Unless someone else takes over from Hungary," said Fico, hinting that Slovakia could do so.
Fico added that blocking this "huge military gift to Ukraine is a legitimate tool for achieving the resumption of oil supplies."
"In any case, it is now the European Union's turn," the Slovak prime minister stressed.
Orbán blocks loan for Ukraine
- Recall that the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orbán, said that if the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password