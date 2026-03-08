Fico on blocking €90 billion for Ukraine: Slovakia is ready to take over from Hungary

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country is ready to block the EU loan to Ukraine in the amount of €90 billion, as Hungary did.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to "European Truth," he made this statement in a video posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Fico to meet with European Commission President

According to Fico, he plans to discuss the issue of halting the Druzhba oil pipeline at his upcoming meeting with the President of the European Commission. He said that he would offer Slovakia's services in case the pipeline in Ukraine needs "tightening up."

Slovakia is ready to take over from Hungary

"But the most important message will be that Slovakia is ready to take over from Hungary if necessary," said the Slovak prime minister.

He noted that currently, the European Union's €90 billion loan to Ukraine is effectively blocked.

"However, I am not naive. The Ukrainian president has recently been talking about resuming supplies in a month or a month and a half. That is, after the elections in Hungary, where he is counting on the opposition to win. Then there will be no chance of oil from the east. Unless someone else takes over from Hungary," said Fico, hinting that Slovakia could do so.

Read more: Hungary and Slovakia demand resumption of Russian oil transit via Druzhba pipeline

Fico added that blocking this "huge military gift to Ukraine is a legitimate tool for achieving the resumption of oil supplies."

"In any case, it is now the European Union's turn," the Slovak prime minister stressed.

Orbán blocks loan for Ukraine