Kallas on unblocking loan for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia: Deadlock over

The European Union will support Ukraine until Russian dictator Vladimir Putin realizes that the war "has no prospects whatsoever."

This was stated by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"Deadlock over. The EU just cleared the way for the €90-billion-loan for Ukraine and the 20th sanctions package. Russia’s war economy is under growing strain, while Ukraine is getting a major boost," Kallas said.

In addition, she assured that the EU would provide Ukraine with everything it needs to hold its ground "until Putin understands his war leads nowhere."

Read more: 90 billion euros for Ukraine and 20th package of sanctions have been unblocked, - Zelenskyy

Read more: Slovakia will not block 20th package of sanctions against Russia, - Blanar

Background

Earlier, it was reported that EU ambassadors had launched the written procedure for approving the €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the EU’s 20th package of sanctions against Russia, which was to continue until April 23.

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the European Union had unblocked the €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

Read more: EU at turning point on €90 billion loan for Ukraine – Irish FM McEntee