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News Aid to Ukraine from Europe EU sanctions against Russia
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Kallas on unblocking loan for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia: Deadlock over

Kallas says EU breaks deadlock on Ukraine loan and sanctions

The European Union will support Ukraine until Russian dictator Vladimir Putin realizes that the war "has no prospects whatsoever."

This was stated by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"Deadlock over. The EU just cleared the way for the €90-billion-loan for Ukraine and the 20th sanctions package. Russia’s war economy is under growing strain, while Ukraine is getting a major boost," Kallas said.

In addition, she assured that the EU would provide Ukraine with everything it needs to hold its ground "until Putin understands his war leads nowhere."

Read more: 90 billion euros for Ukraine and 20th package of sanctions have been unblocked, - Zelenskyy

Kallas says EU breaks deadlock on Ukraine loan and sanctions

Read more: Slovakia will not block 20th package of sanctions against Russia, - Blanar

Background

Read more: EU at turning point on €90 billion loan for Ukraine – Irish FM McEntee

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loan (235) sanctions (2401) European Union (3349) Kallas Kaja (191)
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