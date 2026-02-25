Ukraine and France to launch Brave France initiative to support defence startups

Brave1 and the French Defence Innovation Agency have signed a Letter of Intent to establish a joint grant programme, Brave France.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.

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What it is about

Ukrainian and French startups will attract funding and exchange expertise to strengthen the countries’ defence capabilities and develop new game changers in warfare.

The programme will focus on:

grants to support Ukrainian and French defence tech developers;

hackathons to identify new solutions;

testing innovations through the Test in Ukraine platform.

Read more: France to raise defense budget by over €6 billion and step up support for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

The launch of the initiative is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

More about Brave France

Brave France is a win-win cooperation. Ukraine gains access to the best partner innovations, while France receives an opportunity to develop its own defence tech industry in line with the real demands of technological warfare.

See more: French delegation visited Ukraine’s air defense combat positions. PHOTOS