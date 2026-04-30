Defense Forces hit Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery, Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters and other enemy targets, General Staff says

On 29 April and overnight on 30 April, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck important enemy targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Strike on oil refinery

In particular, the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery (city of Orsk, Orenburg Oblast, Russia) was hit. Impacts were recorded, followed by a fire on the premises of the facility. The site is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

The plant produces more than 30 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and others. Its design processing capacity is 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year. It is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

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Voronezh Oblast

In addition, enemy Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters were hit near the settlement of Babky (Voronezh Oblast, Russia).

See more: Explosions were heard in several regions of Russia: explosives factory in Dzerzhinsk was likely attacked. PHOTOS

Strikes in temporarily occupied territories

Ukrainian warriors also hit a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system near Oleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

An enemy artillery brigade command post was also hit in Lysychansk (temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast).

An ammunition depot near Kremenivka (temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast) and a site where enemy boats were based in the Black Sea were also hit.

See more: Aftermath of another drone strike on Tuapse oil refinery. SATELLITE PHOTOS

The General Staff noted that the scale of the damage caused is being clarified.