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News UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia Striking Russia
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Aftermath of another drone strike on Tuapse oil refinery. SATELLITE PHOTOS

Satellite images have been released showing a new fire in the area of the port and oil refinery in Tuapse following another drone attack.

This was reported by the "Schemes" project (Radio Liberty), Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

The images show heavy smoke from the fire, which may indicate damage to the infrastructure responsible for refining petroleum products.

Consequences of the strike on the Tuapse oil refinery: satellite photos
Consequences of the strike on the Tuapse oil refinery: satellite photos

Watch more: Tuapse Oil Refinery in Russia has been attacked again: fire broke out following drone strike. VIDEO

Background

Watch more: Tuapse oil refinery lost 24 fuel tanks after strikes – satellite images. VIDEO

Author: 

Odesa Oil Refinery Plant (309) Russia (13589) Tuapse (32)
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