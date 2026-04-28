Aftermath of another drone strike on Tuapse oil refinery. SATELLITE PHOTOS

Satellite images have been released showing a new fire in the area of the port and oil refinery in Tuapse following another drone attack.

This was reported by the "Schemes" project (Radio Liberty), Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

The images show heavy smoke from the fire, which may indicate damage to the infrastructure responsible for refining petroleum products.





Watch more: Tuapse Oil Refinery in Russia has been attacked again: fire broke out following drone strike. VIDEO

Background

Earlier reports said the Tuapse oil refinery had been hit by a series of drone strikes on April 16 and was attacked again on April 20.

Also, on the night of April 26, the Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavl oil refinery in Russia.

On the night of April 28, drones again attacked the Tuapse oil refinery in Tuapse.

Watch more: Tuapse oil refinery lost 24 fuel tanks after strikes – satellite images. VIDEO