ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13679 visitors online
News Video UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia UAVs attacked Tuapse Drone attack on Russia
3 592 12

Tuapse oil refinery lost 24 fuel tanks after strikes – satellite images. VIDEO

The oil refinery in Tuapse lost 24 fuel tanks as a result of a series of strikes.

According to Censor.NET, these conclusions were drawn based on a comparison of satellite images from 15 and 26 April.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the data, the damage was recorded on the territory of the facility’s tank farm, which burned for five days.

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said about 300 people had to be involved in extinguishing the fire.

At the same time, it is noted that the oil refining units located farther north were not hit.

Watch more: Pilots of 422nd Regiment smash occupiers’ Tornado-S MLRS during equipment transport. VIDEO

Watch more: Drones attacked Yaroslavl oil refinery, - media. VIDEO

Author: 

oil (402) Odesa Oil Refinery Plant (305) fire (798) attack (680) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3492) drones (4427) Unmanned Systems Forces (322) Tuapse (27)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 