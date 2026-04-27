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Tuapse oil refinery lost 24 fuel tanks after strikes – satellite images. VIDEO
The oil refinery in Tuapse lost 24 fuel tanks as a result of a series of strikes.
According to Censor.NET, these conclusions were drawn based on a comparison of satellite images from 15 and 26 April.
According to the data, the damage was recorded on the territory of the facility’s tank farm, which burned for five days.
Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said about 300 people had to be involved in extinguishing the fire.
At the same time, it is noted that the oil refining units located farther north were not hit.
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