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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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Pilots of 422nd Regiment smash occupiers’ Tornado-S MLRS during equipment transport. VIDEO

Fighters of the 422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment LUFTWAFFE of the 17th Army Corps destroyed a Russian Tornado-S MLRS in the Zaporizhzhia-Crimea direction.

According to Censor.NET, the unit’s crews spotted the enemy’s equipment whilst it was being transported.

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Following this, a precision strike was delivered against the target, resulting in the destruction of the multiple launch rocket system.

Footage of the combat operation has been published online.

Watch more: Special Operations Forces and Defence Forces struck Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, largest in northern Russia, 1,000 km from front line

Read more: Defense Forces strike ammunition depot, Tornado-S MLRS and Russian command posts – General Staff

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Russian Army (11713) elimination (7183) Zaporizhzhia region (2041) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3492) MLRS (181) drones (4427) Unmanned Systems Forces (322)
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