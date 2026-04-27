Pilots of 422nd Regiment smash occupiers’ Tornado-S MLRS during equipment transport. VIDEO
Fighters of the 422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment LUFTWAFFE of the 17th Army Corps destroyed a Russian Tornado-S MLRS in the Zaporizhzhia-Crimea direction.
According to Censor.NET, the unit’s crews spotted the enemy’s equipment whilst it was being transported.
Following this, a precision strike was delivered against the target, resulting in the destruction of the multiple launch rocket system.
Footage of the combat operation has been published online.
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