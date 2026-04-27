ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12748 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
541 1

Defense Forces strike ammunition depot, Tornado-S MLRS and Russian command posts – General Staff

Defense Forces strike Russian military targets

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot, a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system and command posts of the Russian occupiers on 26 April and during the night of 27 April.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

An enemy ammunition depot and command and observation post were struck near the settlement of Selydove (occupied Donetsk region).

"In Melitopol (the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region) a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system was struck. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Enemy UAV control points were also struck near Malynivka in Donetsk region and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region," the statement said.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces also attacked an occupiers’ repair unit near the settlement of Mykolaivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy losses and the scale of the damage inflicted are being clarified.

Read more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,326,460 personnel (+810 in the past 24 hours), 11,892 tanks, 40,737 artillery systems, and 24,467 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (5093) elimination (7183)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 