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Explosions were heard in several regions of Russia: explosives factory in Dzerzhinsk was likely attacked. PHOTOS

Explosions were heard in several Russian regions during the night of 30 April.

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

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Dzerzhinsk

In the city, drones are reportedly attacking the Sverdlov Explosives Plant.

According to Russian media, smoke can be seen coming from the local explosives factory.

The Y. M. Sverdlov Plant is a strategically important defence and chemical plant, one of the largest manufacturers of explosives in Russia.

Further strikes on several regions of Russia on 30 April

Read: Sanctioned tanker "MARQUISE" hit near Tuapse, - General Staff

Volgograd Region

The governor stated that drones had attacked the Oleksiyivskyi and Olkhivskyi districts.

Perm

Explosions were also heard in Perm. Following this, a warning about an accident was broadcast over loudspeakers. An air raid alert has been declared in the Perm region.

Further strikes on several regions of Russia on 30 April
Further strikes on several regions of Russia on 30 April
Further strikes on several regions of Russia on 30 April
Further strikes on several regions of Russia on 30 April
Further strikes on several regions of Russia on 30 April
Further strikes on several regions of Russia on 30 April
Further strikes on several regions of Russia on 30 April
Further strikes on several regions of Russia on 30 April

Watch more: Oil pumping station near Perm has been hit; almost all tanks are on fire, - SSU

What led up to this?

  • Earlier, it was reported that Perm, Russia, was engulfed in black smoke following a drone attack: a fire at a military facility.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Acting Head of the SSU, Major General Yevhen Khmara, regarding long-range strikes against Russia and noted that the range of strikes against Russia would be increased.

See more: Perm, Russia, shrouded in black smoke after drone attack: fire at construction site. PHOTO

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Russia (13600) Strikes on RF (743) Perm Krai (6)
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