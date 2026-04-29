Sanctioned tanker "MARQUISE" has been hit near Tuapse, - General Staff
This morning, a unit of the Ukrainian Navy, using two MBEK kamikaze drones, struck the sanctioned vessel "MARQUISE" (a tanker flying the Cameroonian flag, unloaded, with a cargo capacity of over 37,000 tons).
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.
At the time of the incident, the vessel was adrift approximately 210 km southeast of the city of Tuapse (the Russian Federation) without an AIS signal, presumably awaiting a transfer of cargo at sea from another vessel.
For reference:
AIS (Automatic Identification System) is a system used in maritime navigation to identify vessels, their dimensions, course, and other data
- The strikes hit the stern, the propeller and rudder assembly, and the engine room.
- The tanker "MARQUISE" is subject to sanctions imposed by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Canada, and was being used by the enemy to illegally transport petroleum products.
- The extent of the damage is being assessed.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to take systematic measures to put an end to the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.
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