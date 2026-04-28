Burning oil is spreading through streets of Tuapse following drone attack on oil refinery. VIDEO
Footage of the so-called "fire apocalypse" on the streets of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, on the night of 28 April, a large-scale fire broke out following a drone attack on the Tuapse oil refinery, with smoke stretching for around 380 kilometres.
According to Veniamin Kondratyev, Governor of the Krasnodar Region, 164 rescue workers and 46 pieces of equipment have been deployed to tackle the blaze.
Meanwhile, footage filmed by local residents shows burning oil spreading along one of the city’s streets.
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