New tanks have exploded at Tuapse Oil Refinery, and scale of fire has increased. VIDEO
The fire at the oil refinery in Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) continues to rage. New videos have been posted online showing the aftermath of powerful explosions on the refinery grounds.
According to Censor.NET, the fire has spread to new fuel tanks.
The released footage shows a towering column of black smoke and massive open flames rising above the industrial zone. The explosions were so powerful that they were heard in various parts of the city, and the smoke plume was visible from many kilometers away from the epicenter.
What happened before?
- It was previously reported that the oil refinery in Tuapse was hit by a series of drone strikes on April 16, as well as a follow-up attack on April 20.
- Also, on the night of April 26, the Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery in Russia.
- On the night of April 28, drones attacked the Tuapse Oil Refinery in Tuapse.
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