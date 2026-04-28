New tanks have exploded at Tuapse Oil Refinery, and scale of fire has increased. VIDEO

The fire at the oil refinery in Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) continues to rage. New videos have been posted online showing the aftermath of powerful explosions on the refinery grounds.

According to Censor.NET, the fire has spread to new fuel tanks.

The released footage shows a towering column of black smoke and massive open flames rising above the industrial zone. The explosions were so powerful that they were heard in various parts of the city, and the smoke plume was visible from many kilometers away from the epicenter.

Watch more: Tuapse oil refinery lost 24 fuel tanks after strikes – satellite images. VIDEO

What happened before?