Three warships, fighter jet and enemy air defence installations in occupied Crimea have been hit, — SSU

Carrying out the tasks assigned by the President of Ukraine, last night, members of the "Alpha" unit SSU carried out a successful special operation at the naval base of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, as well as at the Belbek military airfield (Autonomous Republic of Crimea, temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the SSU.

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What is affected?

As reported, the following targets were struck as a result of drone strikes carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine:

The Russian Navy's large landing ship "Yamal";

The Russian Navy's large landing ship "Filchenkov";

The reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs";

Russian Federation Black Sea Fleet Training Center "Lukomka";

Headquarters of Radio Technical Reconnaissance for Air Defense Forces;

RLS MR-10M1 "Mis-M1"

A MiG-31 aircraft at Belbek Airfield;

The technical and operational section of Belbek Airfield.

Watch more: SSU and National Police foiled attempts by Russian Federation to organise terrorist attacks in schools in Kirovohrad and Odesa regions

Comment by the SSU

"Every such operation follows a clear logic: we are systematically destroying key elements of the enemy’s military infrastructure—the navy, air force, intelligence, and air defense. This results not only in direct losses of equipment but also in the destruction of the enemy’s ability to control the airspace, provide cover for its forces, and plan new attacks. This work will continue until Russia ceases its aggression against our state," said Acting Head of the SSU Yevhen Khmara.

As a reminder, on April 18, operatives from the SSU’s "Alpha" Special Operations Center carried out an operation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, during which three Russian military ships were struck simultaneously.