SSU and National Police foiled attempts by Russian Federation to organise terrorist attacks in schools in Kirovohrad and Odesa regions. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine, in collaboration with the National Police, has foiled a series of terrorist attacks at educational institutions in the Kirovohrad and Odesa regions. According to the investigation, two school pupils were acting on instructions from Russian intelligence services.

As reported by Censor.NET, this information comes from the SSU press centre.

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The investigation established that the minors were recruited via Telegram and TikTok. According to law enforcement officials, Russian handlers manipulated the teenagers by exploiting themes of ‘justice’, revenge and protecting loved ones.

In addition to preparing attacks, the schoolchildren were also encouraged to commit suicide after committing the crimes in order to cover their tracks.

Plan for a terrorist attack in the Kirovohrad region

It has been documented that a 15-year-old secondary school pupil was tasked with making a homemade explosive device.

"The young man was to bring the finished explosive to his school and detonate it during the break between lessons."

According to his handlers’ instructions, he also planned to use a rifle and a knife.

"Furthermore, following the enemy’s instructions, he planned to take his grandfather’s shotgun and a hunting knife with him to finish off any survivors himself."

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Law enforcement officers exposed the teenager in time and documented his contacts with representatives of the Russian Federation. During searches, they seized explosives, components for their manufacture, weapons and equipment containing evidence.

Recruitment attempt in the Odesa region

At the same time, another schoolboy was exposed in the Odesa region at the recruitment stage.

According to the investigation, plans were in place to send him a parcel containing a weapon and a knife to carry out an attack on his classmates.

Suspicion and investigation

The 15-year-old suspect from Kirovohrad region has already been charged under the article on preparation for a terrorist attack.

He faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement officers identifying all those involved in organising the crimes.

See more: 17-year-old boy prepared double terrorist attack near police station in Kremenchuk – SSU. PHOTOS