17-year-old boy prepared double terrorist attack near police station in Kremenchuk – SSU. PHOTOS

A 17-year-old boy who was preparing two explosions in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, on Russia’s orders has been detained.

This was reported by the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It was established that the teenager planted two improvised explosive devices with remote activation near a local police station.

"The ruscists had planned to detonate one of the explosives on the night of April 17 this year, and after emergency services arrived at the scene, they intended to activate the second bomb planted nearby.

Counterintelligence officers exposed the enemy’s plot and promptly neutralized the explosives at the site of the planned terrorist attack," the statement says.

The Russian agent was caught red-handed after planting the IEDs.

See more: Planned to blow up one of leaders of the Employers’ Federation: SSU detains Russian agent in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Who carried out the enemy’s task?

The individual in question is a 17-year-old student at a local lyceum who came to the attention of the occupiers whilst looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, he purchased components for two explosive devices as instructed by the enemy and assembled them himself in a rented garage. He received the money for all this from his handler in Russia.

See more: Terrorist attack in Brovary: two detainees served with notices of suspicion, prosecution to seek detention without bail. PHOTOS

After agreeing on the location of the terrorist attack with him, the agent headed there at night to plant the explosive devices without witnesses.

During searches, investigators seized leftover components for the IEDs and communication devices containing evidence of contacts with a Russian intelligence operative.

He has now been served notice of suspicion on charges of attempted terrorist attack.

The boy is being held in custody. He faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read more: SSU foiled terrorist attack in centre of Dnipro: Russian agent detained. PHOTOS